CSR 2023 Nominees Announced

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – The Board of Governors and Nominating Committee of the Charles S. Roberts Awards are pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 Charles S. Roberts Awards for Excellence in Conflict Simulation Games (“CSR Awards”).

These nominees represent the pinnacle of achievement in the analog conflict simulation and wargaming space released in calendar year 2023. But only one of these award-worthy games can be the winner in each category, and those winners will be determined by the results of our public ballot, which is now open at https://forms.gle/SCPjWvDp7abnc9Ty5.

The ballot will be open until Midnight, Eastern Time, on May 13, 2024. Please vote, but only once!

The CSR Awards would like to thank all those who participated in our relatively young process: The members of our Board of Governors, the participants in our Nominating Committee, our Fall 2023 Advisory Group, and a number of other individuals who assisted in our process. In addition, we would like to extend our thanks to Jason Matthews, James Tobias, Mark Herman, and Dan Pancaldi for their valuable assistance.

An additional announcement will appear soon regarding our process for the Charles S. Roberts Awards Wargaming Hall of Fame. We expect the 2023 Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees to be announced soon after voting is concluded.

Period Awards

Awards for the best game released in calendar year 2023 within a specific historical period. A given game can be eligible in only one of these categories.

Best Ancients Game

For a game set in the ancient period, including late antiquity, in the period roughly from deep antiquity through 800 CE.

Ancient Civilizations of the Middle East , GMT Games. Designed by Mark McLaughlin and Chris Vorder Bruegge.

Kings of Rome , Acies Edizioni. Designed by Enrico Acerbi and Andrea Magno.

Onus! Traianus , Draco Ideas. Designed by Luis Álvaro Hernández.

Storm over Jerusalem, Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Scott Blanton.

Best Medieval Game

For a game set in the medieval period, before the decisive use of gunpower, in the period roughly 800-1500 CE.

Carolingian Twilight , Decision Games. Designed by Brendan Whyte.

Inferno: Guelphs and Ghibellines , GMT Games. Designed by Enrico Acerbi and Volko Ruhnke.

Le Fléau de Martina , Cérigo Editions/Vae Victis. Designed by Jason Juneau.

Plantagenet: Cousins’ War for England, GMT Games. Designed by Francisco Gradaille.

Best Gunpowder or Industrial Era Game

For a game set after the decisive use of gunpowder weapons through the age of industrial warfare, including the Renaissance, Age of Reason, American Revolution, and other topics prior to the start of World War II. Napoleonic, American Civil War, World War I, and World War II topics are excluded.

1562: The Beginning of a Tragedy , Serious Historical Games. Designed by Philippe Hardy.

1812! War on the Great Lakes Frontier , Compass Games. Designed by Ken Repel.

1854: The Alma , Conflict Simulations, LLC. Designed by Ray Weiss.

The Battle of White Plains , GMT Games. Designed by Mark Miklos.

El Gran Capitán: Campaign of the Italian Wars , Europa Simulazioni. Designed by Nicola Contardi.

Siege of Tenochtitlan, The Historical Game Company, LLC. Designed by Steve Kling.

Best Napoleonic Game

For a game set in the period 1789-1815, and treating topics related to the French Revolution or Napoleonic Wars.

Battle of Wagram , The Historical Game Company. Designed by Steve Kling.

Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont , Operational Studies Group. Designed by Kevin Zucker.

Napoleon’s Conquests , Fellowship of Simulations. Designed by Bruno Lamotte.

Napoleon’s Eagles 2: The Hundred Days , Compass Games. Designed by Christopher Moeller.

Vive l’Empereur, White Dog Games/Blue Panther Games. Designed by Hermann Luttmann.

Best American Civil War Game

For a game set during the American Civil War or dealing with its immediate causes or aftermath.

Gettysburg , Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Scott Muldoon.

Grand Havoc: Perryville 1862 , Revolution Games. Designed by Jeff Grossman.

The Seven Days Battles, Worthington Publishing. Designed by Grant Wylie and Mark Wylie.

Best World War I Game

For a game treating World War I or related conflicts, in the period 1914-1919.

The Cruelest Month , Against the Odds. Designed by Paul Rohrbaugh.

Eagles in the Sky , Revolution Games. Designed by Mike Lemick.

Inferno sull’Isonzo, Bainsizza 1917 , Aleph Game Studio. Designed by Andrea Brusati.

The World Undone: Serbia , Conflict Simulations, LLC. Designed by Ray Weiss.

Western Front Ace, Compass Games. Designed by Gregory M. Smith and Ian Cooper.

Best World War II Game

For a game treating World War II or related conflicts, in the period 1937-1945.

Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea , Compass Games. Designed by Jon Southard.

Crimea: Conquest & Liberation , Multi-Man Publishing, Designed by Guy Wilde and Antony Birkett.

Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich , GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield.

Heroes of the Bitter Harvest , Lock n’ Load Publishing. Designed by Devin Heinle.

The Hunt , Salt & Pepper Games. Designed by Matthias Cramer and Engin Cramer.

Undaunted: Battle of Britain, Osprey Games. Designed by Trevor Benjamin and David Thompson.

Best Modern Game

For a conflict simulation dealing with a post-World War II, post-1945, Cold War (including the Korean and Vietnam conflicts), or Post-Cold War topic, up to the modern day.

The British Way , GMT Games. Designed by Stephen Rangazas.

The MOG: Mogadishu 1993 , White Dog Games. Designed by David Kershaw.

That Others May Live , Hollandspiele. Designed by Brad Smith.

Valley of Tears , Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Carl Fung.

Warfare: Modern Tactical Combat , WBS Games. Designed by Carlo Amaddeo and Paolo Ciarlo.

We Are Coming, Nineveh, Nuts! Publishing. Designed by Juliette Le Ménahèze, Harrison Brewer, Rex Brynen, and Brian Train.

Mode Awards

Awards for the best game released in calendar year 2023 using a specific mechanical or design mode.

Best Strategic Game

For the best strategic-level treatment of a conflict. In general, a strategic game will model the whole of a conflict, possibly (but not necessarily) also including related concurrent or near-concurrent conflicts. Such a game may model military, political, social, and/or economic factors within the confines of the conflict that is its topic.

The British Way , GMT Games. Designed by Stephen Rangazas.

Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich , GMT Games. Designed by Chad Jensen and John Butterfield.

Europa Universalis: The Price of Power , Aegir Games. Designed by Eivind Vetlesen.

Global War – World War II Worldwide , White Dog Games. Designed by Wes Erni and Ben Madison.

Land and Freedom, Blue Panther. Designed by Alex Knight.

Best Operational Game

For the best treatment of a military campaign from an operational perspective. Operational, in this sense, is concerned with the planning and execution of campaigns. Such games often feature an emphasis on logistics, supply or other tempo-affecting constraints on the conduct of a campaign.

Crimea: Conquest & Liberation , Multi-Man Publishing, Designed by Guy Wilde and Antony Birkett.

Inferno: Guelphs and Ghibellines Vie for Tuscany , GMT Games. Designed by Enrico Acerbi and Volko Ruhnke.

Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific , Dietz Foundation. Designed by Sebastian Bae.

Plantagenet: Cousins’ War for England , GMT Games. Designed by Francisco Gradaille.

Red Strike, VUCA Simulations. Designed by Yves Rettel.

Best Tactical Game

For the best treatment of a battle or battles from a tactical perspective. Tactical games focus on specific battles or engagements and usually model small-unit firepower, equipment, and maneuver, but “small-unit” varies by period and topic.

The Battle of White Plains , GMT Games. Designed by Mark Miklos.

Bonaparte Overruns Piedmont , Operational Studies Group. Designed by Kevin Zucker.

Heroes of the Bitter Harvest , Lock n’ Load Publishing. Designed by Devin Heinle.

The MOG: Mogadishu 1993 , White Dog Games. Designed by David Kershaw.

We Are Coming, Nineveh, Nuts! Publishing. Designed by Juliette Le Ménahèze, Harrison Brewer, Rex Brynen, and Brian Train.

Best New Edition of a Previously Published Game

For the best revised or updated edition of an otherwise CSR-eligible game published in a previous Awards Year. To be eligible, the new edition must be a substantial revision or upgrade of the original, including but not limited to additional content, updated graphics, or rules revisions. Reprints are not eligible for this category for mere errata correction.

Axis Empires: Ultimate Edition , Decision Games. Designed by Thomas Prowell.

Cruel Necessity: The English Civil Wars , Worthington Publishing. Designed by John Welch.

On to Richmond II: The Union Strikes South , Multi-Man Publishing. Designed by Joseph Balkoski, Ed Beach and Chris Withers.

Radetzky’s March: The Road to Novara , Dissimula Edizioni. Designed by Sergio Schiavi.

The Russian Campaign: Deluxe 5th Edition , GMT Games. Designed by John Edwards.

Task Force: Carrier Battles in the Pacific , VUCA Simulations. Designed by Ginichiro Suzuki.

Traces of War, VUCA Simulations. Designed by Tetsuya Nakamura.

Best Political, Social, or Economic Game

For the best historical conflict simulation dealing primarily with a non-military conflict or a conflict primarily waged, within the bounds of the game, by non-military means.

Border Reivers , GMT Games. Designed by Ed Beach.

Europa Universalis: The Price of Power , Aegir Games. Designed by Eivind Vetlesen.

President , GMT Games. Designed by Gene Billingsley.

Sleepwalkers: Imperial Rivalries and the Great War , Dr. Richter Konfliktsimulationen. Designed by Benjamin Richter.

Weimar: The Fight for Democracy, Capstone/Spielworxxx. Designed by Matthias Cramer.

Best Solitaire or Cooperative Game

For a conflict simulation designed to be played primarily in a solitaire or cooperative mode.

A Glorious Chance , Legion Wargames. Designed by Gina Willis.

Global War – World War II Worldwide , White Dog Games. Designed by Wes Erni and Ben Madison.

Halls of Hegra , Tompet Games. Designed by Petter Schanke Olsen.

Vive l’Empereur, White Dog Games/Blue Panther Games. Designed by Hermann Luttmann.

Best Hypothetical Game

For a conflict simulation with a topic that is contrafactual, contra-historical, alternate history or hypothetical, set in any period.

Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific , Dietz Foundation. Designed by Sebastian Bae.

Red Strike , VUCA Simulations. Designed by Yves Rettel.

The Doomsday Project: Episode 2 – The Battle for the Balkans, Compass Games. Designed by Adam Starkweather.

Best Wargaming Magazine

For the best wargaming magazine containing coverage of wargaming, or otherwise specifically relevant to a wargame or wargames. This award is to recognize the quality of the magazine, and any included wargames should be judged separately in their appropriate categories.

Against the Odds

Banzai

C3i

Game Journal

Strategy & Tactics

War Diary

Capstone Awards

Singular Awards for individual or achievement granted annually by the Charles S. Roberts Awards.

The Redmond A. Simonsen Memorial Award for Outstanding Presentation

For the game exhibiting excellence in all aspects of presentation, including the quality of the rules, packaging, art, components, physical systems design, playing surface, and visual interface.

Fighters of the Pacific , Capsicum Games/Don’t Panic Games. Artists Alexandre Bonvalot and Antoine Schindler.

Freezing Inferno , Princeps Games/Giga Mech Games. Artists Jelena Pjevic and Wojciech Zalewski.

Red Strike , VUCA Simulations. Artist Pablo Bazerque.

Undaunted: Battle of Britain, Osprey Games. Artist Roland MacDonald.

The James F. Dunnigan Award for Playability and Design

For the designer who has, through excellence of design, had the most positive impact on playability and elegance in the field of conflict simulations.

Mike Denson

Hermann Luttmann

Mark Simonitch

Jeremy White

The Chad Jensen Memorial Breakthrough Designer Award

For a new designer or design team whose first or second game was released in the Awards Year, who best exemplifies emerging excellence in design, and who has not previously received this Award.

Antony Birkett , designer of Battles in the East Vols. 1-2, co-designer of Crimea: Conquest & Liberation.

Harrison Brewer & Juliette Le Ménahèze , co-designers of We Are Coming, Nineveh.

Alex Knight , designer of Land & Freedom.

Yves Rettel , designer of Red Strike.

Gina Willis, Designer of A Glorious Chance.

The Charles S. Roberts Game of the Year

For the game that best exhibits the highest standards of excellence in design and execution.